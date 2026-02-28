From La Tomatina To Boryeong Mud Festival: 7 Colourful Celebrations That Feel Just Like Holi

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of India's most joyful celebrations. It marks the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The magic of Holi is not limited to India, as communities across the world have created their own vibrant and fun-filled festivals with similar themes of renewal, unity, and joy.

Here are the list of 7 such celebrations:

Songkran (Thailand):

Songkran is Thailand's New Year's festival and is often called the world's most famous water fight. People take to the streets with water guns and buckets, laughing and splashing water on each other. This celebration symbolises purification, washing away the bad events of the past year and welcoming a new beginning. Music, laughter, and splashing games make it a fun and joyous event, reminiscent of the carefree and cheerful spirit of Holi.

Boreyong Mud Festival (South Korea):

Every July, Daecheon Beach becomes a playground for mud lovers. The Boryeong Mud Festival began as a way to promote mud-based skincare products but has now become an international sensation. People jump, slide, and wrestle in the colorful mud, celebrating community togetherness with carefree joy. It embodies the cheerful and colorful spirit of Holi.

Chinchilla Watermelon Festival (Australia):

In Chinchilla, Queensland, the Watermelon Festival brings together fruit lovers for a week of watermelon-themed activities. It features sports competitions like Melon Bull's Eye and Melon Bungee. It combines games, laughter, and healthy competition, reflecting the playful and community-friendly spirit of Holi.

La Tomatina (Spain):

Every August, in Bunol, Spain, La Tomatina is a lively and chaotic tomato war. Over 100 tons of ripe tomatoes are thrown into the air, and thousands of people join in the fun. Like Holi, it gives participants a chance to forget everyday worries, get dirty, and celebrate life.

Battle of the Oranges (Italy):

In Ivrea, Italy, the Battle of the Oranges is the country's largest food war. This tradition dates back to 1808, and participants throw tons of oranges in groups. Filled with laughter, competition, and chaos, this festival reflects the energy, color, and mischievous fun of Holi.

Haro Wine Festival (Spain):

In the northern Spanish city of Haro, locals and visitors throw wine at each other on St Peter's Day. It's called Batalla del Vino. This festival welcomes summer and offers a lively and memorable experience, reminiscent of the playful and fun nature of Holi.

Cascamorra (Spain):

Cascamorra is celebrated in Guadix and Baza, Spain, and originated in 1490. In this festival, participants playfully fight over a statue of the Virgin Mary and cover each other in paint, powder, and color. Like Holi, it's fun and an expression of cultural pride and community spirit.