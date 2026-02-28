Nagpur, Chennai Among Cities To Witness Partial Lunar Eclipse on March 3

A partial lunar eclipse will be visible across parts of India on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, offering skywatchers a brief but striking celestial display as the Moon moves through Earth's shadow. The event coincides with the festival of Holi, making it a notable astronomical and cultural moment for many.

Astronomers say that although a total lunar eclipse will occur on the same date globally, most parts of India will only see the final phase of the eclipse around moonrise at sunset. In cities such as Nagpur and Chennai, for example, observers will be able to watch a portion of the Moon partially covered by Earth's shadow as it climbs above the eastern horizon.

According to eclipse data, the phenomenon begins in the afternoon but the Moon will rise while the eclipse is in progress. This means that only a partial view, often lasting about 20 to 30 minutes after moonrise, will be visible in many regions.

Experts explain that a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow that can darken or redden the lunar surface. Unlike a solar eclipse, this event is safe to watch with the naked eye, and no special eyewear is needed.

While the full dramatic "blood moon" effect will be best seen in eastern and north-eastern India where the Moon rises earlier during totality, in central and southern cities like Nagpur, Chennai and Pune the view will be shorter and partial.

What Is Partial lunar eclipse?

An imperfect alignment of Sun, Earth and Moon results in the Moon passing through only part of Earth's umbra. The shadow grows and then recedes without ever entirely covering the Moon.