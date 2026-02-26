Holi 2026 Date: Is Holi On March 3 Or 4? Lunar Eclipse Causes Date Confusion Across India

The date of Holi in 2026 has sparked confusion across India, with some states set to celebrate on March 3 and others on March 4 due to a rare astronomical event.

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated on the full moon night of Phalguna, known as Phalguna Purnima. However, according to Drik Panchang, a total lunar eclipse will occur on the evening of March 3, directly affecting the religious calendar.

The eclipse will trigger the 'sutak' period, during which religious rituals are avoided. As Holika Dahan must take place after sunset during 'pradosh kaal' and only when neither 'bhadra' nor 'sutak' is active, several states have adjusted their schedules.

While the Purnima tithi runs from March 3 into March 4, the visible eclipse on March 3 evening has made that time unsuitable for Holika Dahan in many regions. As a result, some states will perform Holika Dahan on March 2 and celebrate Holi on March 3. Others will hold Holika Dahan on March 3 and mark Holi on March 4.

States Celebrating Holi On March 3

Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pimpri and Pune

Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat

Rajasthan in Jaisalmer

Karnataka in Mangalore

States Celebrating Holi On March 4

Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi

Rajasthan in Kota and Jaipur

Maharashtra in Nagpur

Karnataka in Bengaluru and Mysore

Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha

Despite the differing dates, the spirit of Holi, symbolising the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, remains unchanged.