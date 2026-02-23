Holi 2026: All About Festival's History, Significance And Date

Holi Date In India: Holi, the festival of colours, is a significant Hindu celebration marking the triumph of good over evil. The festival is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika, where the evil Holika was consumed by fire, while Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, remained unharmed. Holi commemorates the victory of Lord Vishnu as Narasimha over the tyrannical King Hiranyakashipu, who sought to kill his son Prahlad for his devotion to Vishnu.

Holi 2026: Date

Holi, which is also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026 (Wednesday), according to Drik Panchang. And the pre-festival bonfire, Holika Dahan, will take place on March 3, 2026. Purnima Tithi: Begins - 05:55 PM on Mar 02, 2026 and Ends - 05:07 PM on Mar 03, 2026.

Holi 2026: Significance

Holi is one of the major festivals in India, which transcends boundaries of caste, creed and class, uniting people. People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the Bollywood tunes. People also enjoy delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai'. The festival also marks the arrival of spring.

As the festival nears, people have started searching for its date, significance, and more. There was also confusion regarding its date, with some suggesting the festival is on March 3. On Monday (February 23), Holi Date remained a major trend, with related queries like, "2026 holi", "holi in 2026 date", "holi date 2026 in india".

See the Google Trend here:

Photo Credit: Google Trends

Holashtak 2026

Holashtak, the eight days before Holi, begins on February 24, 2026, and ends on Holika Dahan. During this time, it's considered inauspicious to perform auspicious activities like weddings or new business ventures.

Happy Holi 2026: WhatsApp Status