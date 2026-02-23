Rotten Dates, Fake Ghee, And Adulterated Oil Seized In Kanpur Amid Ramadan, Holi Demand

As festive demand for sweets and dried fruits rises during Ramadan and Holi preparations, authorities in Kanpur have uncovered a troubling case of food adulteration and illegal storage. In a major operation, officials seized large quantities of expired dates, fake ghee and adulterated oil, raising concerns about food safety during the high-consumption festive season.

10,000 Kg Of Expired Dates Busted In Kanpur

Acting on a tip-off, the Food Department in Kanpur's Naubasta area raided Rajneesh Traders' warehouse. Inside, the team discovered stacks of boxes filled with dates. Further checks revealed that the boxes contained nearly 10,000 kilograms (100 quintals) of dates that had expired in 2022-23. Despite being years past their expiry date, these dates were allegedly being repackaged for sale during the festive season. Officials estimate the seized stock to be worth around Rs 50 lakh.

Investigators found that the traders were removing old dates from expired boxes and replacing them with new labels, intending to sell them as fresh produce during Ramadan, when demand for dates is usually high.

Samples Sent For Testing, Case To Follow

The Food Safety and Drug Administration collected nine samples from different brands and batches at the site. Officials labelled the practice a direct threat to public health, warning that expired dates can lead to serious foodborne illnesses.

The department stated that once laboratory test results are received, a case will be registered against the owners of Rajneesh Traders.

Separate Raids Uncover Adulterated Oil And Fake Ghee In Kanpur

In another update shared on X on February 21, the Kanpur FSDA announced an intensive anti-adulteration drive across the city. During these raids, officials seized:

13,972 litres of adulterated oil

1,350 kg of coloured waste

Goods worth Rs 5.45 lakh from a fake ghee manufacturing unit in Kalyanpur

All seized products have been sent for laboratory analysis. Officials said the crackdown was carried out at food outlets and storage units ahead of Ramadan and Holi, when demand for food items increases significantly, and malpractice tends to spike.