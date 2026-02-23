10,000 Kg Dates Had Use-By Date In 2023, Trader Planned To Sell Them Again

In a shocking revelation that exposes how a section of traders is putting public health at risk to make money, officials of the Uttar Pradesh food safety department have seized 10,000 kilograms of dates with use-by dates in 2022 and 2023. The supplies, which should have been destroyed long, had been stored in a godown in Kanpur and officials suspect a plan to put them into the supply chain during the spike in demand during Ramzan and Holi.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the food safety department reached a godown in Kanpur. The godown belongs to Rajnish Traders. As soon as officials lifted the shutter, they saw a mountain of date packets. The total quantity was 100 quintals, meaning 10,000 kilograms. According to the current market rate, the stock is worth around Rs 50 lakh.

Further investigation revealed that the use-by date for these supplies was in 2022-23. These dates should have been disposed of long ago, but they had been stored in the godown with an objective that could have serious implications for public health.

According to officials, traders were switching the labels on these packets. Unsuspecting customers would have no clue that the dates they bought are nearly three years old. Demand for dates spikes during Ramzan and Holi, and during that period, these dates would be quietly pushed into the supply chain. The traders would make money, and the public would suffer. Eating food items two to three years after their use-by date can lead to food poisoning and other health issues.

The food safety department has collected about nine samples from the godown and sent them for testing. The officials said this is a clear case of endangering public health. They said a case will be registered under stringent sections against those concerned as soon as they receive the test report.

Inputs by Arun Agarwal