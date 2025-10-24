UP Woman Made To Abort Twice, Pressured To Sleep With In-Laws. All For A Son

In the desire for a baby boy, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was made to abort her pregnancy twice and then forced to have relations with her father-in-law and brother-in-law.

Mehak Khan got married to Shah Faheed in 2021. Within a few months, her husband and his family started demanding lakhs of rupees and a car. When she refused to comply, she was subjected to daily beatings, resulting in serious spinal injuries.

The harassment at the hands of her husband's family increased when she gave birth to a daughter. When she got pregnant again, an ultrasound was done to determine the sex of the baby. Twice, the babies were aborted when scans determined they were females.

Mehak's mother-in-law and sister-in-law pressured her to sleep with her father-in-law or brother-in-law in order to have a son. The victim also alleged that her father-in-law and brother-in-law molested and abused her on several occasions. All complaints by the woman to her husband went in vain.

Mehak claimed that she and her daughter were brutally beaten and thrown out of their house a few days ago. She was told by her in-laws to not return till dowry demands were met.

Police filed an FIR based on Mehak's complaint, naming seven people including her husband, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law and brother-in-law.

With inputs from Arun Agrawal