UP Man Drives Car Wearing Helmet After Being Fined For Not Wearing One

Gulshan, a teacher by profession, said he is a law-abiding citizen and has been wearing a helmet while driving since the fine was imposed.

In a video that has surfaced, the man, Gulshan, says the police fined him Rs 1,100.
Agra:

A man was seen wearing a helmet while driving his car in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Monday after the police allegedly fined him for not wearing one earlier. 

In a video that has surfaced, the man, Gulshan, says the police fined him Rs 1,100 on November 26 for not wearing a helmet while driving his four-wheeler. "I was wearing the seatbelt, but the police fined me for not wearing a helmet," he said. 

Gulshan, a teacher by profession, said he is a law-abiding citizen and has been wearing a helmet while driving since the fine was imposed, adding that he will continue to do so to avoid a challan in the future.

