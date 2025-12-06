Man Dies By Suicide After Killing His Children In UP's Bijnor: Cops

Advertisement
Read Time: 2 mins
Further probe is underway. (Representational)
Bijnor:

A man allegedly poisoned his son and daughter before consuming poison himself following a dispute with his wife here on Saturday, police said, adding that all three died.

Chandpur Circle Officer (CO) Deshdeepak Singh said that on Saturday afternoon, Baburam (28) took his son Deepanshu (5) and daughter Harshika (3) to a forest near Mubarakpur Khadar village. He said that Baburam first poisoned the two children and then consumed poison himself.

Upon receiving information, all three were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the CO said.

According to the police, the case appears to be a result of a marital dispute.

The family members told the police that a dispute had been ongoing between the husband and wife for several days.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Kumar said the incident occurred in Mubarakpur Khurd village, and the police received information from the hospital in the evening.

Baburam's body is being sent for a post-mortem, while the children's bodies have been taken to the village by their family members, the ASP added.        

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

