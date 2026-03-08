Class 4 Girl Lured With Berries, Raped By 2 Boys In UP's Hathras

- A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minors in Sikandra Rau area
- The victim went to a forest to collect fodder when she was lured into a wheat field
- A 10-year-old held the girl down while a 12-year-old allegedly raped her in the field
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minors in the Sikandra Rau Police Station area here, police said on Saturday.
The victim, a class 4 student, had gone to a forest near her village around 2 pm on Friday to collect fodder when two boys lured her into a wheat field with the pretext of berries, they said.
"Once inside the field, the 10-year-old boy allegedly held the girl down while the 12-year-old raped her," the police report stated, based on the mother's testimony.
The victim narrated the ordeal to her family after returning home, following which a formal complaint was lodged at the Sikandra Rau police station.
Circle Officer J N Asthana said, "The victim and both the accused are minors. We have initiated a probe into the matter."
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
