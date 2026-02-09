UP Woman Gang-Raped After Husband Sells Her To Friends For Rs 1,000

Two persons were arrested here for allegedly gang-raping a friend's wife after paying Rs 1,000 to the husband, police said on Monday.

According to the police, a 30-year-old woman -- resident of Faizganj Behta police station area -- lodged a complaint on Sunday evening alleging that her husband had sent her off with his friends in exchange for Rs 1,000.

The woman claimed that the two men -- Balkishan and Pappu -- took turns raping her in an eucalyptus grove.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against the husband and his two friends and sent her to the district women's hospital for a medical examination on Monday, an officer said, adding that two of the accused have been arrested in the case. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hridesh Katheria said further investigation is on and appropriate legal action will be taken after the medical report is received.

Both accused, Pappu and Balkishan, have been arrested and are being interrogated while two teams have been deployed to search for the woman's husband Chuttan, Katheria said.

