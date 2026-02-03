Class 9 Student Allegedly Raped By 5 Classmates And Man In Odisha

A Class 9 student was allegedly gang-raped by five of her classmates and a man in Odisha's Balangir district.

A video of the crime surfaced on social media, after which the survivor's family filed a police case.

Her five classmates, who are minors, have been detained and the man has been arrested, the police said.

The girl's family in a complaint to the police for filing a first information report (FIR) demanded a fair and swift investigation, and justice for the survivor.

The local police chief said the accused filmed the crime and sent the video to others.

"Based on the video and the complaint filed by the survivor's father, we conducted an investigation," Bolangir police chief Abhilash G told NDTV.

"We have taken into custody the six accused who are visible in the video and committed the crime. The video and the allegations are true. Medical examination and further investigation are underway," the police officer said.

With inputs from Dev Kumar