Girl, 14, Survives Night Alone In Forest After Kidnapping, Attempted Rape

A disturbing incident has been reported from Odisha's Kandhamal district, where a 14-year-old girl allegedly survived a night alone in a forest after being abducted and assaulted. Police have arrested one accused, while a search is on for the second.

The incident occurred in the Belghar police station area. According to the complaint, the minor had gone alone to a canal when she was kidnapped by two youths from her village and taken into a nearby forest.

Police said the accused allegedly forced themselves on the minor. When she resisted, they tore her clothes, recorded a video and threatened to make it public. The complaint further alleges that the girl was beaten up severely, gagged with a cloth and abandoned in the forest.

Girl Manages To Escape After Night-Long Ordeal

Despite the cold, darkness and fear, the girl survived the night alone in the forest. On Monday morning, she managed to find her way back home and informed her family about the incident.

Her family immediately took her to the nearest community health centre for medical examination and lodged a formal complaint at Belghar police station.

Police said one local youth has been arrested in connection with the case. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the second accused, who has been identified and is currently on the run.

Speaking to NDTV, Subham Bhosale, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Baliguda, said, "A minor girl was taken by two youths to the jungle, and they attempted to rape her. While they failed to do any, they left the minor in the forest. The girl spent the whole night in the dense forest. One youth has been arrested, while the other has been identified and will be arrested soon."

Police said a case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing. Further action will be taken based on medical reports.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)