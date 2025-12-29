Assam Minor Raped, Threatened With Acid Attack For Refusing Sexual Advances

A minor girl was allegedly raped for refusing the sexual advances of her partner in Assam's Silchar. The schoolgirl also alleged that she was threatened with an acid attack and digital blackmail for denying any kind of physical intimacy with her boyfriend. The local police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and launched a hunt for the accused, a 19-year-old boy.

According to a police complaint registered on December 15, the accused proposed to the girl, a 16-year-old, a year ago, and the relationship developed between the two. The accused allegedly pressurised the girl into a sexual relationship.

The boy allegedly threatened the girl with an acid attack if she did not comply with his demands and also threatened an attack on her family members. The girl reportedly gave in to his constant pressure and threats, police sources added.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly forcibly entered the girl's house when she was alone, recorded her private videos, and took photographs, which he then used to threaten her. The accused boy generated additional manipulated content using artificial intelligence, which he circulated through fake social media accounts created in the girl's name.

The girl stopped attending school due to fear and trauma.

A case of extortion, criminal intimidation, voyeurism, insulting the modesty of a woman, and rape has been registered.

While the accused is on the run, his father has been arrested by the police, and a manhunt continues to arrest the main culprit.