13-Year-Old Karnataka Girl Raped After Being Dragged Into Field, 2 Arrested

In a shocking incident reported from the Belagavi district of Karnataka on Tuesday, a 13-year-old girl was dragged into a sugarcane field and raped.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

The arrested individuals are Manikantha Dinnimani and Iranna Sankammanavar. Police stated that one of the accused assaulted the girl while the other supported him by standing guard.

The incident was reported within the limits of the Muragoda police station. According to the police, the victim, a seventh-grade student, was allegedly abducted and raped while she was returning from a flour mill.

The crime occurred after the victim was dragged into a sugarcane field. The incident came to light late because the victim's family was reportedly issued life threats.

The accused, Manikantha Dinnimani and Iranna Sankammanavar, committed the crime against the minor girl while she was returning home from the flour mill. The crime was committed at a spot located just 300 meters away from her house. Following a complaint filed on Monday (December 1), the Murgod Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Reacting to the incident, Belagavi SP Bhimashankar Guled stated, "The victim, in her complaint, stated that one of the accused committed the crime and another supported him by standing guard."

"As soon as the complaint was lodged, the police officers took the accused into custody. We have deputed a woman police officer to look into the case. The accused persons, Manikantha and Iranna, would be produced before the court soon," SP Guled stated.

Regarding the delay in reporting, the SP said, "We will investigate to ascertain why the complaint was lodged late. In our experience, victims will be in shock. Initially, they won't open up; even if they do open up, they will be scared and fear society."

He emphasised that the delay in reporting to the police is irrelevant. "The crime has taken place, preliminary investigations have indicated it, and the accused have been arrested," he said.

"We will give protection to the victim if necessary. The police have not tried to compromise the case. Especially in POSCO cases, the police are careful. This is not a case to be compromised, and the policemen won't indulge in such activity," he stated while answering a question.

