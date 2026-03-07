Did Iran Fire Ballistic Missile At Dubai Airport? What UAE Officials Said

The Dubai government dismissed reports of any incident at the international airport in the megapolis as videos of smoke rising above the world's second busiest airport circulated on social media.

In videos shared on several social media accounts, smoke is seen rising above Dubai's international airport.

Dubai International Airport just got struck as well:https://t.co/kOKsZZrPwm — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) March 7, 2026

Smoke seen rising from near Dubai International Airport, following a possible ballistic missile or drone strike by Iran. pic.twitter.com/3gYTgoONat — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 7, 2026

The Dubai government's media office clarified that no incident occurred at the airport. It added that no injuries were reported in a minor incident in the city resulting from fall of debris.

Dubai authorities have confirmed that a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained. No injuries have been reported. Authorities have also denied reports circulating on social media regarding any incidents at Dubai… — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 7, 2026

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few flights over or near the Dubai air space, even though the official airport website showed several flights arriving and departing or scheduled to arrive and depart. The website showed 60 to 90 minutes of delays at the airport on an average.

Explosions were heard in Dubai, AFP reported, as the multi-front war in the Middle East entered the eighth day.