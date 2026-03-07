Advertisement

Did Iran Fire Ballistic Missile At Dubai Airport? What UAE Officials Said

The Dubai government's media office clarified that no incident occurred at the airport. It added that no injuries were reported in a minor incident in the city resulting from fall of debris.

Videos on social media showed smoke above Dubai International Airport.
New Delhi:

The Dubai government dismissed reports of any incident at the international airport in the megapolis as videos of smoke rising above the world's second busiest airport circulated on social media.

In videos shared on several social media accounts, smoke is seen rising above Dubai's international airport.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few flights over or near the Dubai air space, even though the official airport website showed several flights arriving and departing or scheduled to arrive and depart. The website showed 60 to 90 minutes of delays at the airport on an average.

Explosions were heard in Dubai, AFP reported, as the multi-front war in the Middle East entered the eighth day.

