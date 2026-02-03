Wingtips Of 2 Planes Collide On Runway In Mumbai, Passengers Safe

The wingtips of two passenger aircraft collided with each other while taxiing at Mumbai airport today, the aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.

The two aircraft involved in the incident were Air India flight AI 2732 and IndiGo flight 6E 791. Both airlines have confirmed the incident which involved two narrow-body Airbus A320.

Subsequently, both aircraft returned to the bay for inspections, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The Air India flight was taxiing for take-off to Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, while the IndiGo flight was taxiing after arriving from Hyderabad when the two wingtips collided with each other, leaving dents on the metal parts of both aircraft.

"All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections," an IndiGo spokesperson said, adding they informed the authorities promptly, and the matter is being investigated.

An Air India spokesperson said the wingtip of its A320 was damaged in the incident.

"As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest," the spokesperson said.