Married Woman's Body Found Hanging From Tree Near Canal In UP: Cops

A 26-year-old woman's body was found hanging from a tree alongside a canal here, half-submerged in water, on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Munjesh Nagar crossing here.

Initial inquiry revealed that the woman, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was married and had left her in-laws' house after an argument the day before, they said.

According to Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar, officers at Kurebhar police station received a call on Sunday morning informing them that a woman had allegedly died by hanging alongside the canal.

A police team, which rushed to the spot, found the woman hanging from a tree with a noose made from her saree.

"Half of her body was submerged in the canal water," Kumar said, adding that no visible injury marks were found on the body on preliminary examination.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that the woman was a resident of the Bikapur area in Ayodhya district and had been married for about seven years. She had allegedly left her in-laws' house following an argument with family members a day ago, they said.

The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem, the circle officer said.

