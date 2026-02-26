Boy, 9, Shot In Jaw During Celebatory Firing At UP Wedding Procession

Smiles and celebration quickly turned into chaos as a nine-year-old boy was shot in the jaw in celebratory firing during a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.

CCTV footage of the incident showed 16-year-old Robin Verma firing shots in the air using his father's licensed pistol as a procession during a wedding ceremony made its way through a narrow lane last week.

The boy Riyansh Soni was in one of the buildings flanking the lane. One of the bullets hit the child, who was rushed to the hospital.

The boy is undergoing treatment on ventilator support, and is reportedly in a comatose state.