"If She Survives, Who Will Marry Her?" Father Of Bride Shot At On Stage

In three days, the life of a woman from Bihar changed completely. First, she was a bride-to-be, then a bride, and finally, a victim shot at during her own wedding. Now, as she fights for her life in the hospital, something else is on a ventilator: the marriage that almost happened.

Eighteen-year-old Aarti Kumari, a native of Bihar's Buxar, was on stage with her groom on Tuesday. A girl, likely Aarti's sister, was performing a ritual when a man among the guests gathered in front of the stage shot at Aarti. The bullet hit her in the stomach. Chaos ensued, and Aarti was rushed to a nearby hospital. After providing first aid, doctors referred her to the Varanasi Trauma Centre. The man behind the gun was Deenbandhu, a neighbour and allegedly her former lover.

The wedding procession, which had travelled from UP's Ballia district, returned home soon after. The groom's family is now refusing to go through with the marriage. They stated, "If we had known about any affair or lover, we would never have come here. That bullet could have hit the groom as well."

Meanwhile, Aarti's father, Nand Chaudhary, has distress of his own. "My daughter didn't like him," he said. "That's why he shot her." He is now worried about her future. "Even if my daughter survives, who will marry her?"

This was not the first time the accused tried to sabotage Aarti's wedding. A year ago, when her marriage was first fixed, Deenbandhu threatened the groom's family, who subsequently broke off the engagement. Following that incident, the villagers held a panchayat. Deenbandhu was sent out of the village, but he continued to stalk her.

Deenbandhu is now in police custody. He had previously been jailed in a liquor-related case, according to Additional Station House Officer Chandan Kumar. Police are currently investigating where the accused obtained the weapon and his exact motive.