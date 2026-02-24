On Camera, Elderly Man Flung Into Air After High-Speed Collision In UP

One person died, and another was injured after a speeding car lost control and rammed a bystander in Uttar Pradesh's Basti. The incident was captured on camera and witnessed by the victim's family, who were present at the scene.

The CCTV footage shows that the elderly man was standing at the edge of the highway, waiting for a gap in traffic to cross the road, when a speeding car hit him so hard that the impact flung him several feet into the air.

The man landed on a nearby truck. The collision was so violent that the car then veered off and crashed into a parked truck a short distance away.

Family members of the victim, who saw the entire accident unfold, were left in shock as the severity of the impact left no time for medical intervention.

The driver of the car also sustained injuries and is reportedly receiving treatment.

The police arrived shortly after the incident, taking possession of the body for a post-mortem examination. Authorities have cleared the damaged vehicles from the highway and are probing the cause of the accident.

