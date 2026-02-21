Delivery Boy Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi, Accused Arrested

A delivery boy lost his life after being allegedly hit by a speeding car in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, Delhi police said.

Police have taken the accused into custody and seized the car, as per Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes after the recent incident that took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a man was killed in a road accident after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle.



