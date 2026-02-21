Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Delivery Boy Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi, Accused Arrested

Police have taken the accused into custody and seized the car, as per Delhi Police.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Delivery Boy Killed By Speeding Car In Delhi, Accused Arrested
Delivery boy died after being hit by a speeding car around 3:00 am
  • A delivery boy died after being hit by a speeding car in West Delhi early Saturday
  • The incident occurred around 3:00 am in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi
  • Delhi police have arrested the accused and seized the car involved in the accident
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A delivery boy lost his life after being allegedly hit by a speeding car in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, Delhi police said.

Delhi police said that a delivery boy died after being hit by a speeding car around 3:00 am in the Subhash Nagar area of West Delhi.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Police have taken the accused into custody and seized the car, as per Delhi Police.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes after the recent incident that took place near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Dwarka South, where a man was killed in a road accident after a car allegedly driven by a juvenile without a licence collided with his motorcycle.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delivery Boy Killed In Accident, Speeding Car Collision, Delhi Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now