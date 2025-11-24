UP Groom Stops On Way To Wedding, Steps Out To Throw Up, Crushed By Truck

Wedding celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat turned into tragedy when the groom, Subodh Kumar, was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle just moments before his wedding. The joyous atmosphere at the wedding venue collapsed into grief within seconds.

The incident occurred in the Binauli police station area. Subodh, a resident of Pichokra village, had arrived with his baraat at Saroorpur Kalan village on Sunday night, where the procession had halted at the Panchayat house for snacks and dinner.

According to relatives, Subodh stepped out of the vehicle after feeling nauseous and began vomiting on the roadside when a speeding, uncontrolled truck approached from the opposite direction and crushed him. The vehicle dragged him for several metres before fleeing the scene. Guests rushed him to a private hospital, and he was later referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Officials from the Binauli police station reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The officials are scanning CCTV footage from the highway and nearby areas to trace the truck driver. Police said a case will be registered and action will be taken based on the investigation and the family's complaint.

The bride's family has been left devastated. Subodh was the only son in his household, and what was meant to be a night of celebration has turned into a devastation.

A relative, Sukhpal Singh, confirmed that Subodh had stepped out of the vehicle to vomit when the speeding truck hit him.

Dr. Raj Singh of the District Hospital confirmed that the groom, Subodh, was brought in around 10:30 pm on Sunday following the road accident.

The doctor said that Subodh showed no signs of life when he was admitted to the hospital.