Speeding SUV Crashes Into UP College Wall, Groom Among 8 Killed

Eight members of a family, including a 24-year-old groom, were killed and two others seriously injured when a Bolero SUV carrying a wedding party crashed into the wall of a college in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Friday.

The incident occurred in Jewanai village around 6:30 am. The Bolero was reportedly travelling at high speed when the driver lost control near Janata Inter College. The vehicle collided with the boundary wall and then overturned.

There were ten occupants in the vehicle, all family members, en route to a wedding ceremony. The groom, Suraj, was among those declared dead on the spot. The party was travelling from Har Govindpur village in Sambhal to the bride's village in Sirtoul, located in neighbouring Budaun district.

Five people were pronounced dead at the scene. Three others, who were initially rescued alive, died of their injuries during treatment at a government hospital. Two survivors remain in critical condition and have been referred to a higher medical centre in Aligarh.

Among the dead were Suraj (24), groom; Asha (26), sister-in-law of the groom; Aishwarya (2), the daughter of Asha; Vishnu (6), son of Manoj; and three other individuals, including an aunt of the groom and two unidentified minors

The Bolero was said to be overcrowded with ten individuals, far exceeding its standard passenger capacity.

"The SUV lost control and rammed into the wall of Janata Inter College," said Additional Superintendent of Police (South), Anukriti Sharma, who visited the scene shortly after the crash. "Upon receiving information, local police and medical teams launched an immediate rescue operation. Five individuals were brought dead to the Jewanai Community Health Centre."

Videos recorded by onlookers showed shattered glass, bloodstains, and the mangled SUV. Police have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.