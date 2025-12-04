Trump Says He Was "Very Angry" Over Alleged Ukraine Attack On Putin Residence

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him Ukraine tried to attack Putin's residence in northern Russia, which Kyiv has denied.

"I don't like it. It's not good," Trump told reporters when asked if he was worried the allegation could affect his efforts to broker peace. "I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it."

"It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive, because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that," he said.

When asked if there was any evidence of such an attack, Trump said: "We'll find out."

He described his call with Putin earlier on Monday as a "very good talk."

"We have a few very thorny issues," Trump said about talks to end the war in Ukraine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)