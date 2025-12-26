Class 11 Student Shot Dead Inside UP College Campus, Probe Launched

Panic gripped the Gorakhpur Cooperative Inter College in Uttar Pradesh on Friday after an 11th-grade student was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified assailants who stormed the campus and fled after opening fire.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Sudhir Bharti, a resident of Garhwa village under the Pipraich police station area.

According to eyewitness accounts, Sudhir was standing with his friends on the college grounds when three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle. As soon as they spotted him, the attackers opened fire.

Sudhir was hit in the neck and collapsed on the spot, bleeding profusely. Hearing the gunshots, students and staff rushed towards the scene, triggering chaos and panic across the campus.

Taking advantage of the confusion, the assailants fled the spot while brandishing their weapons.

College authorities immediately informed the police. Sudhir was declared dead on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the victim's family members reached the college.

The atmosphere turned emotional as Sudhir's mother fainted upon seeing her son's body. Relatives and locals demanded swift action and strict punishment for the culprits.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may be linked to a personal rivalry. Police sources said Sudhir argued with a boy from his village around three days ago. Investigators suspect that the same person may have orchestrated the attack to take revenge.

Police officials said the accused have been identified and will be arrested soon.

"We have identified the suspects, and they will be arrested soon. The matter is being investigated from all angles," said an official.

The shocking incident has raised serious concerns over student safety and security on educational campuses in the region.

