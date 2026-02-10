NCP Leader Supriya Sule's Daughter To Marry Nagpur Businessman's Son

NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule's daughter, Revati Sule, is set to tie the knot with Sarang Lakhanee, the son of a Nagpur-based businessman, according to sources.

The Lok Sabha MP's son, Vijay Sule, on Tuesday posted a congratulatory message on social media, sharing a photograph of Revati and Sarang with the caption, "Congrats sis and bro-in-law," along with heart and ring emojis.

Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde's daughter, Smruti Shinde, also shared a similar message and photograph on social media.

Revati Sule did her bachelor's in economics from St Xavier's College, Mumbai, and later earned a master's degree in public administration from the London School of Economics.

Sarang Lakhanee is currently the executive director at Vishvaraj Group, a firm controlled by his father. A badminton player, he has studied management at Columbia Business School in the United States.

Supriya Sule's father and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune city on Monday following a chest infection.

