Amid Row Over Ex Army Chief General Naravane's Book, A Note From Penguin

Penguin Random House India has issued a clarification, stating that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to 'Four Stars of Destiny', the memoir of former Army chief MM Naravane, and that the book has not yet been published in any form.

The statement comes amid mounting controversy over the alleged circulation of unauthorised copies of the manuscript and a political row that has spilt into Parliament. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and initiated a probe into what they describe as the suspected illegal distribution of material from a yet-to-be-approved publication.

Penguin's Clarification

In a statement issued on Monday, the publishing house said it wished to make its position clear in light of reports that copies of the memoir were circulating in digital and other formats.

"Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book 'Four Stars of Destiny', a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication," the statement said.

The company further said that no copies of the book -- "in print or digital form -- have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public" by the publisher.

It also issued a warning that any version of the book currently in circulation, whether complete or partial, and in any format, would amount to copyright infringement.

"Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased," the statement said.

The publisher added that it would pursue legal remedies against what it termed the unauthorised distribution of the manuscript.

The intervention by the publishing house followed the registration of a case by Delhi Police. According to the police, the matter has been assigned to the Special Cell for an investigation into the alleged leak or breach involving a publication that has not yet been approved for release. Officials have confirmed that the investigation is underway.

Political Flashpoint In Parliament

The controversy surrounding the unpublished memoir escalated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen holding up what he described as a copy of the book within the Parliament complex last week.

Gandhi had sought to cite excerpts from the memoir in the Lok Sabha from February 2 onwards but was prevented from doing so on the grounds that the book had not been formally published.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex on Wednesday, Gandhi again referred to what he described as the "unreleased memoir" of General Naravane. He held up a copy of the book and said he wanted young people in India to know that the book exists.

"The Speaker has said this book does not exist, the government has said it does not exist, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has said this book does not exist. Every youngster in India should see this book exists," he said.

Gandhi stated that the former Army chief had written a full account of events during the 2020 India-China standoff in Ladakh.

He also said he had been told that he could not quote from the "memoir" in the Lok Sabha.

Escalation In Lok Sabha

The dispute over the unpublished memoir led to protests in the Lok Sabha. On Tuesday, eight MPs were suspended for what was described as "unruly behaviour" after Gandhi was disallowed for a second consecutive day from quoting an article that cited the unpublished memoir in relation to the 2020 India-China conflict.

Seven of those suspended were from the Congress party, and one was from the CPI(M). They were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session, which is scheduled to conclude on April 2.

Gandhi has since written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, lodging what he described as a strong protest over being prevented from speaking on a matter of national security. He termed the development a "blot on our democracy."

He has also said that it was the first time in history that a Leader of the Opposition was not permitted to speak on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Investigation Continues

As the political confrontation deepens, the legal question remains centred on the alleged circulation of an unpublished manuscript.

Delhi Police have confirmed that the Special Cell is examining the circumstances under which portions of the memoir may have entered the public domain. The investigation is focused on the suspected leak or breach involving a publication that has not yet been approved for release.

For its part, Penguin Random House India has maintained that no authorised version of Four Stars of Destiny has been published, distributed, or made available in any format. It has made clear that it regards any circulating copies as unauthorised and in violation of its copyright.

At the intersection of publishing rights, parliamentary privilege and national security debate, the episode has moved beyond a dispute over a manuscript. It has become a flashpoint in the continuing political contest over the handling of the 2020 India-China conflict - even as the book at the centre of the controversy remains, officially, unpublished.