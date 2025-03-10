"I'm A Published Author": Wife With Him, Ex Army Chief's Book Unboxing

In true influencer fashion, former Army Chief General MM Naravane (retired) unveiled the author copy of his new book, The Cantonment Conspiracy, in an unboxing video. His wife, Veena Naravane, sat with him as he gradually unboxed the parcel and gifted her the first copy.

The video, shared on the former Army Chief's handle on X, shows the couple seated at their home. "Hello and welcome to our home, it is a very important day as I have just received author copies of my book, The Cantonment Conspiracy published by Penguin Randomhouse," he says.

"I will now proceed to open the package and unveil the book," he adds, using scissors to cut open the package. Holding the book up, the former Army chief says, "Here it is, The Cantonment Conspiracy. Finally I am a published author." Ms Naravane congratulates him with a clap. "I present the first copy of my first book to my dear wife," the former Army chief says. His wife responds with a "Thank you."

General Naravane (retired) said the book is available on Amazon. "I hope you enjoy reading the book as much as I enjoyed writing it."

The Cantonment Conspiracy is a military thriller novel in which two officers from the National Defence Academy investigate a case of assault and murder in a garrison.

General Naravane (retired) served as Chief of Army Staff from December 31, 2019, to April 30, 2022. His first book, a memoir titled Four Stars of Destiny, was to be released last year but the launch was delayed as it is under review by the Defence Ministry. This is a standard procedure for books by former high-ranking military officials.