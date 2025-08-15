<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Film Earns Rs 52.5 Crore, With Second Highest Hindi Opening In 2025

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 had an underwhelming start at the box office. The film minted Rs 52.5 crore across languages, lagging behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by a sharp margin.

Breaking Down The Box Office Numbers

As per Sacnilk, War 2 minted Rs 52.5 crore which includes Rs 29 crore in Hindi, Rs 0.25 crore in Tamil and 23.25 crore in Telugu.

The alarming factor is Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War (2019) minted Rs 53 crore on its opening day, with Rs 51 crore from the Hindi version.

In comparison with the other YRF spy universe films, the earnings of War 2 is disappointing. Tiger 3 (2023), starring Salman Khan, released on the day of Diwali, which was a Sunday, and opened at Rs 44.5 crore. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was one of the biggest hits of 2023, opened at Rs 57 crore and the Hindi share here was at Rs 55 crore.

Interestingly, the film's Telugu occupancy beat its Hindi counterparts. As War 2 marks Jr NTR's Hindi debut, fans from the South thronged the theatres in large numbers.

As per Sacnilk, the Telugu footfall of War 2 looked like, 74.68% in morning shows, 67.66% in afternoon shows, 72.66% in evening shows and 84.88% in night shows.

On the contrary, the Hindi footfall registered numbers like 16.37% in mornings shows, followed by 23.67% in afternoon and 29.03% in evening shows.

However, War 2 emerged as the second highest opening in Hindi this year, next to Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

About War 2

War 2 marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film also features Kiara Advani in a key role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster of the same name. The action thriller is part of YRF's spy thriller universe and is produced by the studio. The film opened to average reviews which might have impacted its numbers at the box office.