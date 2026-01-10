Hrithik Roshan Receives Loving Birthday Wish From Ex-Wife Sussanne's Father Sanjay Khan: "Their Separation Was Never Bitter"

Hrithik Roshan turned 52 on January 10. To mark the special occasion, his ex-father-in-law, Sanjay Khan, wrote a warm birthday message for him. He also shared lovely pictures with the War star, showcasing their close bond.

What Sanjay Khan Wrote In His Post For Hrithik Roshan

Sanjay Khan started with, "I first met Hrithik Roshan as a teenager, introduced through Zayed. Back then, I needed a new bicycle for my morning rides and casually mentioned it to Zayed. With a grin, he replied, 'Hrithik's your guy for advice on that.'"

He continued, "True to his word, Hrithik visited one morning, diving into details about the latest models-like the trendy three-speed gear systems. His explanations were crystal clear, precise, and delivered with a quiet, sincere confidence that left me impressed. Little did I know this young man would one day marry my daughter Sussanne and join our family."

Speaking of his daughter Sussanne and Hrithik's separation, Sanjay Khan mentioned, "From Sussanne come my joys, grandsons Hrehaan and Hridhaan-handsome, wonderful boys raised with her signature integrity. Their separation was graceful, never bitter. I proudly joke to friends that she's gifted Hrithik 'two aces of spades.'"

"Today, Hrithik stands as one of Bollywood's finest-actor, star, and eternal student of his art. On January 10, as millions celebrate, I wish Hrithik a birthday brimming with health, peace, joy, and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Hrithik. I love you, son," concluded Sanjay Khan.

Have a look at the full post here:

Hrithik's Birthday Post For Sanjay Khan

Earlier this year, Hrithik too had written a heartfelt post for Sanjay Khan's birthday on January 3.

Hrithik started his post with, "Today on your birthday, Dad, I want to thank you for always being this giant, loving and guiding presence in my life. Thank you for always making me feel more special than I think I am. Of every place I've ever known, the one corner I was guaranteed unconditional love was when I was around you and Mum."

Hrithik also mentioned a few pieces of advice that he received from Sanjay Khan and wrote, "I still remember the first words you ever said to me when we met - 'Your name begins with H. It means you are meant for great heights, my son!' I believed it, Dad. I believed it because it came from you."

"Another golden one I remember was in my early years as an actor. I was nervous about a shoot, and you looked at me and said, 'Before each shot, that moment when the clap covers your face - collect all of you, smile and whisper "magic time" and then just let it all go!' That stayed with me, Dad, and I use that till today. Works like magic. Every time," added Hrithik.

The post further read, "You have been a pioneer for the Indian television industry. Making a well-researched historical like Tipu Sultan way before the internet made research easy - you raised the bar for Indian television long before OTT, and the show continues to be a favourite for so many of us all these years later."

"Truly, nothing stops you, Dad; you even cheated death and kept building. May you be our guiding light for another 100! We love you. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you and miss you, Mum. 3rd Jan 2025," concluded Hrithik.

About Hrithik And Sussanne

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple parted ways in 2013 and officially divorced in 2014, but they have remained on good terms.