Inside Luxury Thailand Resort Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Are At, Where Rooms Cost Rs 9 Lakh A Night

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan turned 52 on January 10. To celebrate his birthday, the actor embarked on a trip to Phuket, Thailand, with a closeknit group of family and friends, along with partner Saba Azad and sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan.

On Wednesday, January 14, Hrithik Roshan dropped a series of pictures on Instagram from the stunning location, offering a glimpse into his luxurious stay at the Trisara resort.

The carousel opened to a wooden deck dotted with plants and a spacious seating area, overlooking shimmery blue waters, swaying palm trees, and distant mountains. From swimming in the pool to going on a jeep tour and clicking photos with the staff, Hrithik Roshan certainly made the most of his time at the resort.

Trisara Resort: All You Need To Know

Trisara, which translates to ‘The Garden in the Third Heaven' from Sanskrit, is located on the north-western coast of Phuket, offering a secluded beach experience reserved exclusively for its in-residence guests. The property, inspired by Thailand's rich heritage, embodies timeless tradition and a deep connection to nature.

Trisara Resort: Rooms And Prices

Private Pool Villas & Suites: Trisara's villas and suites, tucked away in private gardens and surrounded by lush tropical greenery and blooming flora, are available in five categories. Each offers unobstructed ocean views and serene pools, accessible only through a private gate.

1. Signature Ocean View Pool Suite: Spread across 230 sqm, the suite opens onto teak pool decks, loungers, and uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea. Perched atop a tranquil hillside, it features an super king-sized bed anchoring the main bedroom, which connects to a refined living area through sliding doors. Other features include a dining nook, plush sofas that double as an extra bed, and a separate bathroom with an outdoor shower.

Price: USD 1,335 (Rs 1,20,335) per night

2. Ocean View Pool Junior Suite: Guests can witness bird's nest ferns and tropical palms as though they are part of nature. A tranquil pool sits beneath a lush garden canopy, encircled by sweeping ocean views.

Price: USD 1,155 (Rs 1,04,125) per night

3. Ocean View Pool Villa: Cradled by a lush canopy of textured leaves and delicate lilies, this space opens to serene ocean views. Indoor and outdoor living spaces extend to verdant gardens and a private infinity pool with endless ocean vistas.

Price: USD 1,515 (Rs 1,36,580) per night

4. Ocean Front Pool Villa: This villa is wrapped in fresh sea air and pink plumeria blossoms, offering a stunning ocean-front setting.

Price: USD 2,040 (Rs 1,83,909) per night

5. 2-Bedroom Ocean Front Pool Villa: Crimson berries and bamboo line the wooded pathways in this 300-sqm space, equipped with absolute ocean frontage and spectacular views.

Price: USD 3,060 (Rs 2,75,927) per night

Private Pool Residences

This collection of private residential pool villas offers accommodations ranging from 2-bedroom to 10-bedroom layouts, each embodying a serene tropical paradise.

1. 2-Bedroom Ocean View Residence: It offers a relaxed retreat with two bedrooms and sweeping sea views.

Price: Approx USD 3,600 (Rs 3,24,620) per night

2. 2-Bedroom Signature Villa: Expansive living areas and minimalist interiors blend indoor comfort with outdoor allure.

Price: Approx USD 3,600 (Rs 3,24,620) per night

3. 3-Bedroom Signature Villa: This stylish villa features its own pool and picturesque views.

Price: Approx USD 3,800 (Rs 3,42,612) per night

4. 3-Bedroom Ocean Front Residence: Wake up to uninterrupted Andaman Sea panorama view from this ocean-front residence.

Price: Approx USD 4,000 (Rs 3,60,644) per night

5. 4-Bedroom Ocean View Residence: Spacious bedrooms and an expansive layout make this ideal for multi-generational travel or gatherings.

Price: Approx USD 4,200 (Rs 3,78,676) per night

6. 5-Bedroom Ocean Front Residence: This residence offers direct ocean outlooks that feel like a personal luxury estate.

Price: Approx USD 5,000 (Rs 4,50,771) per night

7. 6-Bedroom Ocean Front Residence: Overlooking the sea, this residence provides ample indoor-outdoor space for ultimate comfort and style.

Price: Approx USD 6,000 (Rs 5,40,926) per night

8. 7-Bedroom Ocean Front Residence: This residence raises the bar for privacy, panoramic horizons, and flexible communal areas for celebrations.

Price: Approx USD 7,200 (Rs 6,49,111) per night

9. 9-Bedroom Ocean Front Residence: This grand villa features multiple living pavilions and spectacular sea views.

Price: Approx USD 8,500 (Rs 7,66,311) per night

10. 10-Bedroom Ocean Front Residence: This expansive estate is a private enclave of its own, complete with ocean vistas and sprawling decks.

Price: Approx USD 10,000 (Rs 9,01,484) per night

Trisara Resort: What To Do And See

Trisara's experiences are divided into three recreational categories:

Sea

Embark on a cruise

Enjoy an array of water sports such as Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP), canoeing, sailing, and snorkelling

Land

Enjoy nature walks

Experience the thrill of Thai boxing

Elevate your tennis game with two private tennis courts

Local

Opt for a rural farm visit and interact with locals

Explore vibrant local markets

Trisara signature activities include a trip to a popular small island called Koh Waeo and a 60-minute signature masaage for two persons per bedroom at the resort's Jara Spa along with relishing gourmet dishes at top-rated restaurants offering a delectable spread of culinary delights.

