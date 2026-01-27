What Hrithik Roshan Eats To Stay Fit At 52, Shares His Personal Chef: "It Is Not About Extremes"

Hrithik Roshan is an exceptional dancer and actor, and he is often hailed as the Greek God because of his sculpted physique. Not to mention his latest post, where he mentioned being obsessed with "Bollywood biceps," achieving which is no joke.

The War 2 actor has often shared glimpses of his intense workouts, swimming sessions, and portion-controlled meals on Instagram. But who prepares the nutritious meals that help Hrithik stay at the top of his fitness game at the age of 52? In one of his posts, the actor himself tagged his private chef, Shubham Vishwakarma.

"It felt deeply validating. When someone like Hrithik sir acknowledges your work publicly, it is not just appreciation - it is recognition of discipline, consistency, and behind-the-scenes effort. I felt grateful and motivated to raise my standards even further," Shubham Vishwakarma told The Indian Express.

Who Is Shubham Vishwakarma, Hrithik Roshan's Private Chef

Shubham Vishwakarma, who hails from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has a passion for the culinary arts that extends beyond the kitchen. He pays attention to every ingredient, its sourcing, and its nutritional profile.

"Over the years, I have gravitated towards performance-driven nutrition rather than just taste, which ultimately defined my path," he said.

Before joining Hrithik Roshan as his private chef, he had been part of culinary teams at high-end hotels, including the Taj, and had cooked for many people from all walks of life.

"You are responsible not just for taste, but for health, performance, confidentiality, and consistency. It is far more intimate and demanding," he noted, while speaking about switching from cooking for hundreds to planning meals for a fitness enthusiast like Hrithik Roshan.

"I believe food is a form of service. When done with sincerity and discipline, it has the power to support excellence. I'm grateful for the journey and excited for what lies ahead," he added.

Shubham Vishwakarma On Travelling With Hrithik Roshan And Balancing His Meals

It would not be wrong to say that Hrithik Roshan cannot function without his private chef, as he travels with him "as and when required." Vishwakarma is now a pro at adapting to new kitchens, ingredients, and tight schedules, and believes the process pushes him to be resourceful and calm under pressure.

He shared with the publication that Hrithik Roshan's diet is "clean, balanced, and highly intentional. His approach to life is thoughtful and disciplined, and that reflects directly in his dietary choices."

"He believes in balance, awareness, and long-term well-being. It is not about extremes - it is about sustainability, recovery, and performance. Every meal has a purpose, whether it is fuel, repair, or longevity. The food is simple yet refined, such as lean proteins, seasonal vegetables, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and clean flavours," the chef noted.

He further added that the Fighter actor's "focus is always on digestion, energy, and recovery." Hence, his meals often include slow-cooked vegetables, grilled proteins with subtle marinades, light Indian dishes with minimal oil, power-packed bowls, and satiating plates that do not weigh him down.

"Portions are carefully measured when required, especially during training or transformation phases. Precision matters when performance is involved," Shubham Vishwakarma shared.

"Hrithik Roshan sir is extremely particular about his health and nutrition, so the process involved understanding his lifestyle, his body, his training demands, and his mindset. Over time, consistency and attention to detail built that trust," he added.

Inside Hrithik Roshan's Meals

Hrithik Roshan undergoes intense training for his roles, especially when action scenes are involved. His meals are carefully crafted to match his schedule, workouts, nutritional requirements, and recovery needs.

Speaking about his favourite foods, Shubham Vishwakarma shared that the actor enjoys home-cooked meals - nothing in excess. He loves tandoori chicken, moong dal, chhole, pesto pomfret, pesto chicken, bhindi bhaji, grilled salmon, paneer bhurji, mutton curry, and rosemary roast chicken.

While working with Hrithik Roshan, Shubham Vishwakarma's day starts with planning, sourcing, prepping, cooking, and coordinating with trainers or schedules.

"Timing is critical. There is no room for complacency because someone's health and performance depend on it. What does his body need today? From there, ingredients, flavours, textures, and timing are aligned. Innovation exists, but never at the cost of function," he noted.

"His discipline, humility, and commitment to growth are genuinely inspiring. Working with someone like that pushes you to be better every day. At the end of the day, you are working with a human being who is extremely dedicated to his craft. That dedication is inspiring," he said, praising the Kaabil actor.

Shubham Vishwakarma not only holds Hrithik Roshan in high regard but also understands the responsibility that comes with the actor's demanding profession. It is not every day that you find a personal chef who works in sync with your hectic schedule.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Rs 3,100 Crore Net Worth: Mumbai Home, Lonavala Farmhouse, Sportswear Brand

