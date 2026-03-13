Isabgol To Magnesium, The Supplements Mini Mathur Cannot Do Her Daily Diet Without At 50

Actor and television host Mini Mathur, 50, has shared details of the supplements she considers essential to her daily health and wellness routine.

What Mini Mathur said

Speaking to Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh on her podcast, Mini shared the supplements that are part of her diet and said, "I take magnesium glycinate at night. It is very good for women to calm their nervous system. In the morning, I take omega-3. I take isabgol, which is a fibre. These are non-negotiable for me."

She added, "I take calcium, vitamin C, and creatine. It is very important to keep changing it. Keep taking it for three months. Shifting it. Reading the signs. Vitamin D is critical. We are so deficient in it, and we forget. Vitamin D is the root cause of how we feel."

Mini Mathur On skincare

For Mini Mathur, skincare starts from within. On the same podcast, she said, "Nothing helps skincare, according to me, like what is happening inside your body," she said. "If you are healthy, if you are fit, if you are eating the right things, working out and exercising, you are settling your hormones."

She stressed that hormones play a key role in skin elasticity and overall appearance. The actor shared that after turning 45, she noticed her face becoming darker than her body. "It was all a function of my thyroid behaving badly. The moment I fixed that, my pigmentation got better," she said.

Mini is strict about a few skincare basics:

Never sleep with makeup on

Always cleanse at night

Always apply something before bed

Always wear sunscreen

"Your skin rests and repairs itself when you sleep," she said. "So don't just sleep with your dirty, day-old makeup and clogged pores."

She also cautioned against blindly following social media trends. "Don't run after fads of certain brands. See what works within your budget. See what works for your skin. Use it consistently," she said.



