Mini Mathur Blasts IndiGo For Making Her 86-Year-Old Father Walk 1 Km To Gate With Luggage

Television host and actor Mini Mathur recently took to Instagram to express her disappointment with IndiGo Airlines, calling out the carrier over what she described as poor treatment of senior citizens at Mumbai airport.

Mini Mathur Asks IndiGo To Treat Senior Citizens "Better"

In her Instagram Story, Mini openly addressed the airline and detailed the challenges her 86-year-old father faced while travelling.

She wrote, "Dear IndiGo! I don't usually use Instagram to shame /complain. But you really need to treat senior citizens better at Mumbai airport. 1) There is no separate counter for wheelchair passengers to check in... 2) The rude woman at the counter refuses to check in their hand luggage (like... how do they carry cabin luggage if they can't walk) 3) Pre-booked wheelchairs are NOT available either."

Mini Mathur Reveals What Her Father Had To Go Through

Mini went on to describe the physical strain her father had to endure due to the alleged lack of support.

She added, "My 86-year-old father had to WALK to the gate 1 km away WITH this cabin luggage. No buggy arrangement either. A brand that does not treat age with compassion can never age well."

As of now, IndiGo Airlines has not issued any public response to Mini Mathur's claims. Meanwhile, her post has fuelled wider discussions about the need for better infrastructure, staff training, and accountability to ensure dignified travel for senior citizens.

