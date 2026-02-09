Fitness Influencer Who Lost 35 Kg Shares 7 Proven Tips For Weight Loss

Weight loss and dieting are never-ending topics of discussion with new trends and fads emerging every other day. It's easy to get caught up in the hype of quick fixes and magic solutions, but the truth is, sustainable weight loss is often about making small changes to your lifestyle. The first step toward shedding excess weight starts with transforming your everyday diet. Fitness influencer Ansh Tripathi shares realistic diet rules to follow to build a fat-loss plate.

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, "If weight loss feels confusing, your plate is probably the problem. This post shows how to build a fat-loss plate using everyday Indian food - no dieting, no counting."

1. The Core Rule

Every fat-loss plate must answer 4 questions: Where is my protein? Do I have enough vegetables? Are carbs controlled or dominating? Is oil under control? Miss even one and it will slow your progress.

2. The Universal Plate Ratio

Half of your plate should contain vegetables, followed by 1/4 protein, and 1/4 carbs. This ratio automatically

creates a calorie deficit without tracking.

3. Protein Rule

Protein decides fat loss success in your diet. It must be the first thing you choose, not an afterthought. If protein is low, your hunger and cravings increase. You also start losing muscle in your body.

4. Vegetable Rule

Vegetables are not decoration; they are an essential part of a healthy diet. Your plate should have at least 2 different vegetables per meal, either cooked or raw. They add more volume, improve digestion and contain fewer calories per bite

5. Carb Control Rule

While you are allowed to add carbs to your diet, make sure you are not overloading. Choose only one per meal, either 1 roti or 1 cup of rice. You can also switch them with poha or upma on odd days.

6. Fat/Oil Rule

Most Indian diets fail here, as they contain an excess amount of fat. Limit your oil consumption to 2-3 tsp per meal. Avoid double fats like the combination of oil with ghee or cream. Food can be healthy and still calorie-dense.

Things To Remember

- For vegetarians, your ideal fat loss plate should have half a plate of sabzi, 1 katori dal/paneer/tofu and 1 roti or small rice portion. If vegetarian fat loss feels hard, it means your protein intake is too low.

- On the other hand, a correct non-veg plate features chicken/fish/eggs as the main with vegetable filling half the plate. The carb portion should be smaller to maintain balance. A non-vegetarian plate helps with fat loss only when portions are controlled.

- Breakfast plates should have protein present with minimal carbs and no liquid calories, while a dinner or lunch plate can have more carbs with protein intake reduced.

- If eating out, you should order protein-based mains and share carb-heavy dishes with others. Skip creamy gravies and avoid sugary drinks as well.

This method works for you if you "eat Indian food daily, hate calorie counting and want long-term fat loss," Ansh concludes.

