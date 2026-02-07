Obesity Expert Debunks Myths Around "Natural" WeightLoss Remedies

In the age of reels, shortcuts sell fast. Especially when it comes to weight loss. One viral video says a herb is “Nature's Ozempic.” Another promises fat loss through a patch or a supplement. The message is tempting: lose weight without injections, prescriptions, or effort. But as doctors often remind us, physiology does not care about trends.

That is exactly what Robotic GI Surgeon Anshuman Kaushal addresses in his recent Instagram video. He breaks down the growing confusion around natural vs synthetic weight loss solutions – and why mixing the two can be misleading.

Why “Nature's Ozempic” Is a Misleading Label

“Nature's Ozempic? This is where the problem starts,” he says early in the video, calling out how social media platforms are flooded with claims around berberine, yerba mate, and so-called GLP-1 patches.

Before getting into the myths, Dr Kaushal first explains what Ozempic actually is. “Ozempic is semaglutide. It's a GLP-1 receptor agonist,” he says. “It suppresses appetite in the brain, slows stomach emptying, and improves insulin secretion.”

This, the doctor explains, is why weight loss with Ozempic is “predictable, dose-dependent, studied, and its side effects are known.”

Berberine, Yerba Mate And GLP-1 Patches: What They Really Do And What They Don't

Then comes the most talked-about comparison: berberine, often labelled online as “Nature's Ozempic.” “First, the truth. Berberine is not a scam,” Dr Kaushal clarifies. But he quickly adds context. “Berberine improves insulin sensitivity through AMPK activation and gut glucose handling.”

Some studies show a mild increase in GLP-1 secretion, but he stresses, “This is an indirect effect. Ozempic turns on GLP-1 receptors. Berberine improves the metabolic environment.”

The outcome? Very different results. “Weight loss with berberine is mild. Two to four kilos over a few months, not 10–15% body weight loss,” he says. The expert also flags possible side effects like gut issues and drug interactions. His verdict is clear: “Calling it Nature's Ozempic is a marketing lie. It's a scientific exaggeration.”

Next, he moves to yerba mate, a popular herbal tea often linked to fat loss. “Hype is high. Data is less,” Dr Kaushal says. The appetite suppression, he explains, comes mainly from caffeine. “GLP-1 effect is weak, inconsistent, and not therapeutic.” Weight loss, if any, is temporary. “Tolerance develops. Heart rate increases. Anxiety worsens. Sleep can be affected,” he warns, adding that it should not be consumed long-term.

The strongest warning comes when he talks about GLP-1 patches and supplements. “This is the most dangerous zone,” he says. “GLP-1 is a peptide hormone. Its absorption is almost zero. Skin patches have no effect. There is no solid evidence.” Most products, he explains, are just fibre, caffeine, or herbs with a fancy label. “No receptor binding. No pharmacological action. Just the magic of the label.”

Why “Natural” Does Not Automatically Mean Safe

Dr Kaushal also busts a common belief many people hold close. “Natural things are always safe, and prescription drugs are always dangerous. This is false,” he says. The real difference, according to him, lies in “predictability, evidence, and pharmacy.

