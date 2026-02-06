Fitness Coach Shares Low-Impact Home Workouts For Weight Loss After 50

It would not be wrong to say that for many people, weight loss feels hardest when age goes up, or the weighing scale refuses to move down. Knee pain, fear of injury, and low stamina often make regular workouts feel impossible. This is especially true for those who are 50-plus years old, or anyone carrying 80, 90, or even 100 kg of body weight. High-impact workouts, jumping routines, and intense gym sessions can feel risky. But weight loss does not always need extreme effort. Sometimes, safe and simple movement done consistently works better than pushing too hard.

That is exactly the idea fitness coach Neha talks about in her recent Instagram post. Addressing people who worry about knee pain and injuries, she shares three easy, low-impact exercises that can be done at home.

According to Neha, these exercises are especially helpful if you want results without stressing your knees. “If you are tired of being stuck at 80, 90, or 100 kg weight and want something easy, start here,” she explains.

Exercise 1: Standing Heel-To-Hip Touch

In the first move, you stand tall and bend one leg at a time, trying to touch your heel to your hip. Your arms stay straight and active. This exercise helps activate the thighs and glutes while keeping the knees safe.

Exercise 2: Low-Impact Jumping Jack

This is a knee-friendly version of the classic jumping jack. Instead of jumping, you step one leg out to the side while moving your arms. Then switch sides. It raises the heart rate gently, burns calories, and improves coordination without putting pressure on the joints.

Exercise 3: Side-To-Side Walk

For the third move, you simply walk side to side in a controlled manner. This helps strengthen hip muscles and improve stability.

Neha suggests doing all three exercises for 20 repetitions and repeating them for 5 sets. The focus is not speed, but consistency. These movements may look simple, but done daily, they can support weight loss, improve stamina, and protect the knees.

