Delhi Biker Falls To Death In Pool-Sized Pit Dug Up On Road By Water Board

A biker died after he fell into a pit in Delhi's Janakpuri today. In photos that are viral on social media, the man's body can be seen lying next to his Apache RTR 200 bike at the bottom of the pit. The man was wearing a helmet, a riding jacket and gloves.

Taking a swipe at the Delhi government, AAP leader and former MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X, "Shocking !!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died. The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day. Janakpuri District Center, Delhi."

According to sources, construction work linked to the Delhi Jal Board was underway at the site of the accident, and a ditch had been dug on the road.

The victim, identified as Kamal, worked as an Assistant Manager at HDFC Bank's Rohini branch. According to family members, Kamal was returning home late Wednesday night and had informed his twin brother Karan that he would reach home within 10 minutes. Soon after, his phone kept ringing, but there was no response.

The family of the victim has alleged that the man could not be reached after he informed them that he was in the Janakpuri district centre area. The family claimed that when they tried to reach him, his phone was reportedly switched off. Searching for him, the family claimed that they visited dozens of police stations.

The police reportedly shared the last known location details of the victim with the family, but the man could not be found. Hours later, the family was informed that his body had been found.

The incident comes days after the death of a 27-year-old software engineer named Yuvraj Mehta in Noida's Sector 150 after his car fell into a waterlogged pit next to a construction site on January 16.