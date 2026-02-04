Advertisement
Woman Dies As Roof Of Rented House Collapses In Delhi: Cops

The incident occurredaround 2 am on Monday while the woman was asleep.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Further investigation is underway (Representational)
New Delhi:

A 60-year-old woman died after a portion of the roof of her rented house collapsed in northeast Delhi's Brahampuri area, police said on Wednesday. 

The incident occurred around 2 am on Monday while the woman was asleep.

Following the collapse, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment, an officer said.

The police have registered a case against the house owner. Further investigation is underway, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

