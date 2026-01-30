"I'm Killing Your Sister": SWAT Commando's Screams Heard In Last Phone Call

Kajal Chaudhary, a 27-year-old Delhi Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando, was brutally assaulted by her husband and hit on the head with a dumbbell, killing her. The accused, Ankur, in a fit of rage, had called Kajal's brother, Nikhil, while assaulting her, and made chilling comments: "I am killing her".

It was January 22 when Nikhil received a call from his brother-in-law, Ankur, a clerk in the Ministry of Defence and posted in Delhi Cantonment. "He called me and said, 'Apni behen ko samjha le' (Make your sister understand)," Nikhil said, recalling the night of horror.

Nikhil, a constable posted at Parliament Street Police Station, asked his brother-in-law to calm down and immediately called his sister.

"She normally wouldn't tell us much about what was happening, but that day she was sharing her ordeal. While we were speaking, he (Ankur) got angry that she (Kajal) was telling me things and snatched the phone from her," Nikhil told news agency PTI.

"Then he said to me, 'Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behen ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi' (Put this call on recording, it will be useful as police evidence. I am killing your sister. Police won't be able to do anything). Then I heard her screams. The call ended abruptly," he said, his voice trembling.

Five minutes later, Nikhil's phone rang again. It was Ankur.

"He said, 'Ye mar gayi hai. Hospital aajao' (She is dead. Come to the hospital). We rushed there with police personnel. He and his family were already present. When I saw my sister... not even an enemy kills someone like this," he said.

Dowry Harassment And Murder

Kajal was allegedly being subjected to dowry harassment by her mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law. The couple, married since 2023, also had frequent arguments over finances and household matters.

According to Kajal's mother, her daughter had taken a loan for her in-laws. The accused, Ankur, had borrowed money from Kajal's parents.

Kajal's father, Rakesh, alleged persistent dowry demands despite giving expensive gifts at the wedding. "We gave them a Bullet bike, gold jewellery and cash at the wedding, but they said our son would have got a car (had he married someone else). Later, my daughter even arranged a car, but they didn't stop harassing her. We couldn't even speak freely to her," he said.

According to a First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on January 22, between 10 and 10:30 pm, at their residence in Mohan Garden Extension, West Delhi.

Four months pregnant, Kajal was allegedly hit on the head with a heavy dumbbell from behind. The family alleges multiple injuries across her body.

She was rushed to a Ghaziabad hospital, where she died of her injuries on the morning of January 27. Ankur was arrested hours later, and a case of murder was registered.

The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who is currently with his maternal grandparents.

"Her son doesn't know anything about the incident, and we have decided that we will only raise him. We will tell him when he is mature enough to understand such things," Nikhil said.

Physically Assaulted But Not For The First Time

Nikhil alleged that Kajal was slapped by her husband around five months ago. "I went there and asked her to come with me. Ankur apologised and swore on his child that he wouldn't repeat it. I told my sister she could return home whenever she wanted and didn't have to stay there," he told PTI.

Kajal was allegedly made to do household chores after returning from duty, even during pregnancy. "She would cook, wash clothes and utensils despite being pregnant," Nikhil claimed.

Love That Bloomed In College

The two first met in college in Panipat and got married on November 23, 2023. Following frequent disputes at their native home in Ganaur, Haryana, the couple decided to move out and shifted to a rented accommodation in Mohan Garden in December 2024. But the tensions reportedly continued.