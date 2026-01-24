"He Hit Me, I Killed Him": A Chilling Confession After Delhi Cafe Murder

A chilling confession video has surfaced after a 24-year-old man was shot dead at a cafe in northeast Delhi's Maujpur. The suspect admitted to killing Faizan, 24, on Thursday night over what he described as a personal grudge.

In the video posted from the Instagram handle of 'moinqureshiii_', the suspect claimed that he took Faizan's life because he had hit him some months ago and denied any role by his family or friends in the killing.

"I killed Faizan over a personal grudge. My father had no role in this, nor did my family or friends have anything to do with it. I did not kill him on anyone's say-so, and there was no money involved. He had slapped me four months ago, so I took his life," he said in the video.

The suspect also branded as "lies" Faizan's brother's claims that the matter was money-related.

Salman had yesterday claimed that the suspect and his father had fought with his brother Faizan when he couldn't repay a loan he had taken.

"He had taken a loan. When he couldn't repay it, the father and son came to our house and started fighting. We had filed a complaint, but nothing happened. We want both the father and son to be arrested," Salman had said.

Faizan, a resident of Welcome area, was shot dead around 10:28 pm at Mr King Lounge and Cafe in Maujpur on Thursday. Found seriously injured, he was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Salman claimed three bullets hit his brother: one went through his head, and two hit him in the chest, adding that he also had a cut mark on his hand.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act, and multiple police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.