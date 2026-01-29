Delhi SWAT Commando Brutally Murdered With Dumbbell By Husband

A 24-year-old SWAT commando of the Delhi Police died after her husband brutally assaulted her and hit her on the head with a heavy dumbbell.

Kajal Chaudhary was assaulted by her husband Ankur, a clerk in the Ministry of Defence, on January 22 as frequent arguments over financial matters escalated, The Times Of India reported. She was admitted to a hospital with serious head injuries and died during treatment on Tuesday.

Chaudhary's brother Nikhil, a constable at the Parliament Street police station told The Times Of India that his sister had called him on the day she was attacked. He said that while he was on the phone with his sister, Ankur began hitting her with the dumbbell. Minutes later, Ankur bluntly informed him of the assault over the phone.

A murder case has been registered against Ankur, and he has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Kajal was recruited into the Delhi Police in 2022 and was currently posted in the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. She married Ankur in 2023, who was posted at Delhi Cantonment, and the couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old son, per the report.