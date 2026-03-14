Delhi University Opens PhD Admission Phase 2 Registration, Apply By March 24

Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: The University of Delhi has opened the registration window for admission to the PhD programme (Phase 2). Eligible candidates can apply through the official portal by visiting the PhD admission website. The last date to complete the registration process is March 24.

According to the university, admissions to the doctoral programme will be conducted through its online platform PHD-2024, and all departments, colleges and centres affiliated with the University of Delhi are required to admit students through this system.

Applicants must ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements specified for the programme they are applying to. The eligibility criteria for each subject are detailed in the PhD Bulletin of Information (BOI) 2024 issued by the university.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay the registration fee for each programme they apply to. The category-wise fee structure is as follows:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 300 per programme

UR/EWS/OBC-NCL candidates: Rs 750 per programme

The university has advised applicants to carefully review the programme-specific eligibility conditions and complete the registration process before the deadline.