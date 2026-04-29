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Assembly elections exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Vijay be able to pierce through the DMK-AIADMK voter base in Tamil Nadu? Will Himanta Sarma lead the BJP to an even bigger victory or the Congress see some gains in Assam? Can the Left score a third straight term in Kerala? Surveyors have tried to project figures that may indicate what's expected after the weeks-long voting exercise.

The exit poll figures are expected 6:30 pm onwards. Stay tuned to this NDTV live blog for minute-by-minute updates.

Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.

The weeks-long voting process saw the participation of 17 crore voters across 824 assembly constituencies. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9. Tamil Nadu, too, voted in a single phase on April 23. In Bengal, the first of the two phases was held on April 23 while voting in the second phase is underway.

Follow Live Updates on NDTV Exit Polls

Apr 29, 2026 16:44 (IST)
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NDTV Exit Poll: Stay Tuned

Hello, welcome to NDTV's live blog on exit polls. 

Voting is currently underway for Phase 2 elections in West Bengal. 

Stay tuned for more updates.

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