Assembly elections exit Poll 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Vijay be able to pierce through the DMK-AIADMK voter base in Tamil Nadu? Will Himanta Sarma lead the BJP to an even bigger victory or the Congress see some gains in Assam? Can the Left score a third straight term in Kerala? Surveyors have tried to project figures that may indicate what's expected after the weeks-long voting exercise.
The exit poll figures are expected 6:30 pm onwards. Stay tuned to this NDTV live blog for minute-by-minute updates.
Health warning: Exit polls often get it wrong.
The weeks-long voting process saw the participation of 17 crore voters across 824 assembly constituencies. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry voted on April 9. Tamil Nadu, too, voted in a single phase on April 23. In Bengal, the first of the two phases was held on April 23 while voting in the second phase is underway.