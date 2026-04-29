TVK To Win 98 To 120 Of Tamil Nadu's 234 Seats: NDTV-Axis My India Exit Poll

NDTV-Axis My India has predicted actor Vijay's new party TVK in its first election contest would win 98-120 seats in Tamil Nadu. If the exit poll results hold, the TVK would assert a strong force in the results, upsetting the ruling DMK and its partners.

Even winning 98 seats in the lowest band of the exit poll would make the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) feat extraordinary and likely take the southern state into a new era of politics.

Below are details of other exit polls:

Peoples Pulse has predicted the DMK and allies would win 125-145 seats, while the AIADMK and allies would get 65-80 seats.

Peoples Insight gave the DMK and allies 120-140 seats, and the AIADMK and allies may win 60-70 seats.

Praja Poll says the DMK and partners would get 148-168 seats; the AIADMK and allies may get 61-81. TVK is forecast to win 1 to 9 seats.

P-Marq has given DMK and allies 125-145 seats; AIADMK and allies 65-85 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK 16-26 seats.

Matrize has given DMK and allies 122-132 seats; AIADMK and allies 87-100 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK 10-12 seats.

Kamakhya Analytics has given DMK and allies 78-95 seats; AIADMK and allies 68-84 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK and allies 67-81 seats. This puts the actor's new party firmly in place to play a big role, if the exit poll results hold.

JVC has given DMK and allies 75-95 seats; AIADMK and allies 128-147 seats, and actor Vijay's TVK 8-15 seats.

The main contest was between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on one side, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Tamil Nadu saw strong voter participation across districts, with several regions recording high turnout figures. According to the Election Commission, voter turnout in Tamil Nadu stood at 82.24 per cent by 5 pm on April 23, with polling for all 234 assembly constituencies ending at 6 pm. Counting is on Monday.