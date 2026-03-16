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10 Patients Killed In Major Fire At SCB Medical College Hospital In Odisha's Cuttack

The staff were injured during the evacuation of patients, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

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10 Patients Killed In Major Fire At SCB Medical College Hospital In Odisha's Cuttack
Multiple fire engines are engaged in rescue operations.

Ten patients died, and at least 11 hospital staff members have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at the trauma care ICU of the SCB medical college and hospital in Odisha's Cuttack on Monday morning.

The staff were injured during the evacuation of patients, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

Multiple fire engines are engaged in rescue operations.

The Chief Minister has rushed to the incident site, officials said.

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