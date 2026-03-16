Nifty index opened with a gap down of nearly 180 points near the 23500 zone and bears took charge from the very first tick. Sustained selling pressure dragged the index lower towards the 23100 zone as every minor bounce was met with fresh supply. The index has shed nearly 1300 points this week forming a large bearish candle on the weekly chart. The ongoing lower-low formation on daily as well weekly chart continues to signal persistent weakness in the trend. Selling remained intense throughout the week keeping bulls firmly on the back foot and highlighting the strength of bearish momentum in the market.

Now till it holds below 23300 zones, weakness could be seen towards 22900 then 22700 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 23300 then 23500 zones.

On Option front, Maximum Call OI is at 24000 then 23500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 23000 then 22500 strike. Call writing is seen at 23500 then 23600 strike while Put writing is seen at 23200 then 22800 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 22700 to 23700 zones while an immediate range between 22900 to 23400 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex

S&P BSE Sensex index opened with a gap down of nearly 600 points around 75400 zone and witnessed persistent selling pressure right from the start of the session. Bears remained firmly in control as the index was dragged lower towards 74400 zone with selling dominating throughout the day. On the charts, Sensex formed a bearish candle on both the daily and weekly timeframes continuing its lower top – lower bottom structure which reflects sustained weakness in the trend. Over the course of the week, the index has erased more than 4300 points highlighting the intensity of the ongoing bearish momentum.

Now till it holds below 75000 zones, weakness could be seen towards 74000 then 73500 zones while hurdles have shifted lower to 75000 then 75400 zones.

Bank Nifty

Bank Nifty index opened gap down by more than 500 points and remained under selling pressure for throughout the session as it drifted towards 53700 zones. It formed a Bearish candle on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones and forming lower highs structure from last few sessions. On weekly scale as well it formed a Big Bearish candle and it corrected more than 6000 points in last eight sessions.

Now till it holds below 54000 zones weakness could be seen towards 53500 then 53000 levels while on the upside hurdle is seen at 54000 then 54250 zones.

Stocks

Positive setup seen in Muthoot Finance, Syngene, Tata Consumer and Coal India

Weakness in LT, Kaynes, Bharat Forge, Motherson, CG Power, TMPV, Maruti, Grasim, KEI, CDSL, DLF, Eternal, M&M, AB Capital, Indigo and SBIN