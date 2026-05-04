Stock Market LIVE Updates: It is a big day for India as markets open after a long weekend. Indian equities will aim to sustain themselves as the results of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry are announced today. The moving parts will also deal with the latest developments in the Iran crisis, with crude oil prices still above the $105 a barrel mark.
The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic markets are likely to open significantly higher than the closing price. Currently, Sensex and Nifty are at 76,913.50 and 23,997.55, respectively.
India's 10-year benchmark bond, which rose 7 basis points to 7.0148 per cent last week, is expected to see further gains. Traders expect the yield on this note to move in a 6.96 per cent to 7.10 per cent range this week after posting its biggest weekly jump in four.
The benchmark Brent crude contract hit a four-year high last week, as the US plans to keep blocking Iranian ports, while Iran continues to threaten to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, which, before the war, carried about a fifth of global oil output.
Follow LIVE updates on the stock market, Sensex, Nifty, share market today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Opens At 24,200
The NSE Nifty50 surged 197 points, or 0.82 per cent to quote at 24,194.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Opens Above 77,500
The BSE Sensex opened on Monday with a gain of more than 637 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 77,550 in early morning deals.
00:00 Sensex, Nifty Fifty | Stock Market Live Update: Markets Open The Week In Green
Sensex opens 700 points higher, Nifty up by over 200 points as counting underway for state elections.
Sensex, Nifty Fifty | Stock Market Live Update: What Will Drive Markets This Week?
Stock markets this week are likely to be driven by the outcome of state elections and high crude oil prices amid the Middle East conflict, according to analysts.
Counting of votes for the five assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry is underway on Monday.
"The most immediate catalyst will be the outcome of key state elections, with investors closely watching whether the ruling party at the Centre can wrest West Bengal from Trinamool Congress and make meaningful inroads into Opposition-ruled Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has a limited presence," Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, told Times of India.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How Markets May React To Election Results In 5 States
With counting of votes underway across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry on Monday, traders are bracing for a politically charged start to the week. Analysts, however, suggest that investors shouldn't get swayed by early election trends and stay focused on crude oil prices, foreign fund flows and key technical levels.
Sensex Nifty Live Updates: A Look At FII And DII Data
FIIs are foreign institutional investors, while DIIs are domestic institutional investors.
FIIs were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 8,047.86 crore. DIIs were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 3,487.10 crore on April 30, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
Sensex, Nifty 50 LIVE: Gift Nifty Indicate Positive Start For Nifty 50 And Sensex
The trends on Gift Nifty show a positive start for Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around the 24,252 level, a premium of nearly 154 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Share Market Stock Market Live Updates: What's Gold Rate Today?
The price of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,51,560 per 10 grams, rising 1.52 per cent from yesterday.
The 24-carat gold rate in India is Rs 1,51,300 per 10 grams, while the 18-carat gold is at Rs 1,13,670.
On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,609.80 an ounce, falling 0.75 per cent.
Sensex Nifty Live Updates: What's Silver Rate Today?
The silver rate in India saw a spike of 5.45 per cent at Rs 2.50 lakh per kilogram.
On COMEX, the price of silver saw a 0.18 per cent decline on Monday to trade at $76.29 per troy ounce.
Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions.
Stock Market News LIVE: Gold Dips As Inflation Concerns Linger
Gold prices nudged lower on Monday, weighed down by inflation worries that clouded the U.S. monetary policy outlook, while markets awaited developments in US-Iran peace negotiations.
Iranian state media reported that Washington conveyed its response to Iran's 14-point proposal via Pakistan, and that Tehran was now reviewing it.
Oil prices eased but held above $100 a barrel, with the lack of clarity around a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal remaining in focus.
Increasing oil prices could encourage central banks to hold interest rates higher for longer, which would pressure non-yielding assets such as gold as investors turn to alternate options like Treasury yields that offer better returns.
Market News LIVE: Stocks Edge Up In Asia, Oil Flat Amid Middle East Uncertainty
Shares edged higher while oil prices flatlined in Asia on Monday, as investors drew comfort from signs of patchy progress in settling the Middle East conflict at the start of a week packed with earnings and key economic data.
Brent crude futures were flat at $108.30 per barrel, having recovered from an initial drop of more than 2 per cent, while U.S. crude was steady at $102.01.
Dealers noted a bulk carrier had reported being attacked by multiple small craft while transiting Iran's Sirik on Sunday, and it was not clear how many ships would try and run the Strait of Hormuz even with Navy protection.
A holiday in Japan made for thin trading conditions, leaving Nikkei futures up only modestly at 59,630 versus a cash close of 59,513. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 per cent, while South Korean stocks returned from holiday with a jump of 2.6 per cent.
EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures each added 0.1 per cent, while FTSE futures dipped 0.4 per cent.