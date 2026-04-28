Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equities opened in red on Tuesday after reports claimed that US President Donald Trump was unahappy with Iran's ceasefire proposal. At the open, Sensex fell 250 points while Nifty50 was down 60 points. Trading, as per analysts, will remain volatile.
Meanwhile, rupee opens down 0.2 per cent at 94.37 per US dollar; previous close 94.19. Earlier, stock markets closed in green on Monday.
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The Thesis
With Brent at $108 (+2.6%), the Iran war in its ninth week, and FIIs net sellers of ₹44,281 cr in April, today's book leans hard into defensives and a single energy-conglomerate hedge. GIFT Nifty signals a soft open near 24,048; US records gave no follow-through. InvestorAi is positioning for crude-led inflation and FII-led volatility — not a directional Nifty bet.
Where We're Concentrated
Half the conviction sits in pharma and FMCG — classic supply-shock defensives that absorb rupee weakness and feed off DII flows (+₹33,836 cr in April). The hedge is RIL, the only large-cap that monetises $108 Brent through O2C while Jio cash flows insulate it from FII churn. The thesis breaks if Iran de-escalates suddenly: crude collapses, FII flows reverse, and the defensive tilt becomes the underperformer of May.
Conviction Picks
Reliance IndustriesHIGHEST CONVICTION
The only large-cap that wins from $108 Brent without taking the FII-flow hit — O2C margins expand while Jio cash flows insulate against rupee weakness.
Dr. Reddy's LaboratoriesHIGHEST CONVICTION
Rupee-hedged USD revenue at a moment when sustained FII outflows pressure the currency — a defensive that gets paid by the macro stress.
Nestle India
Pricing power into a crude-driven inflation print, and a clean DII-flow beneficiary as foreign sellers rotate out of high-beta names.
Marico
Defensive FMCG with a rural tailwind — lowest beta exposure on the book if Nifty breaks 24,000.
Oracle Financial Services Software
Niche financial-software with order-book visibility, insulated from the broader IT correction and uncorrelated to the FII-flow narrative.
One Thing to Watch
Brent at $100. A break below unwinds the entire defensive-plus-RIL thesis; a push to $115 confirms it.
Stock Market Today: GIFT Nifty Down
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for Dalal Street, is trading at 24,065 points (down 0.45%) as of 8:00 a.m., lower than the Nifty 50's previous close of 24,092.70.