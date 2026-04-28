The Thesis

With Brent at $108 (+2.6%), the Iran war in its ninth week, and FIIs net sellers of ₹44,281 cr in April, today's book leans hard into defensives and a single energy-conglomerate hedge. GIFT Nifty signals a soft open near 24,048; US records gave no follow-through. InvestorAi is positioning for crude-led inflation and FII-led volatility — not a directional Nifty bet.

Where We're Concentrated

Half the conviction sits in pharma and FMCG — classic supply-shock defensives that absorb rupee weakness and feed off DII flows (+₹33,836 cr in April). The hedge is RIL, the only large-cap that monetises $108 Brent through O2C while Jio cash flows insulate it from FII churn. The thesis breaks if Iran de-escalates suddenly: crude collapses, FII flows reverse, and the defensive tilt becomes the underperformer of May.

Conviction Picks

Reliance IndustriesHIGHEST CONVICTION

The only large-cap that wins from $108 Brent without taking the FII-flow hit — O2C margins expand while Jio cash flows insulate against rupee weakness.

Dr. Reddy's LaboratoriesHIGHEST CONVICTION

Rupee-hedged USD revenue at a moment when sustained FII outflows pressure the currency — a defensive that gets paid by the macro stress.

Nestle India

Pricing power into a crude-driven inflation print, and a clean DII-flow beneficiary as foreign sellers rotate out of high-beta names.

Marico

Defensive FMCG with a rural tailwind — lowest beta exposure on the book if Nifty breaks 24,000.

Oracle Financial Services Software

Niche financial-software with order-book visibility, insulated from the broader IT correction and uncorrelated to the FII-flow narrative.

One Thing to Watch

Brent at $100. A break below unwinds the entire defensive-plus-RIL thesis; a push to $115 confirms it.